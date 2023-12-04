FPL Gameweek 15: Martin Odegaard, Kenny Tete and five players to consider for transfers

Martin Odegaard has recovered from injury and is back scoring goals (REUTERS)

As Christmas approaches the Premier League is shaping up to be one of the more thrilling seasons with multiple teams vying for the title, the European spots and to avoid relegation. The weekend’s results saw Arsenal continue their winning run while Manchester City managed to scrape a controversial draw against Tottenham.

Liverpool edged past Fulham, Newcastle defeated Manchester United and Burnley hammered Sheffield United in a 5-0 thrashing to lift them off the bottom of the table. As it’s December though, the games come thick and fast with the next Fantasy Premier League gameweek beginning on Tuesday.

Here are five players we think could impress in gameweek 15 with managers needing to decide when and how to utilise their transfers and whether now is the time to play the wildcard (if you still have one).

Martin Odegaard, Arsenal (8.3)

The Arsenal captain has fully recovered from injury and is back in the team as the playmaker and focal point in the middle of the pitch. He featured for 90 minutes in the Gunners’ last two Premier League fixtures and scored at the weekend against Wolves. Add in a Europa League goal last week and Odegaard has his sights on the target.

A friendly trip to Luton on Tuesday should see him notch up more than a few points through goals, or assists for a forward line that is high on confidence.

Darwin Nunez, Liverpool (7.7)

Darwin Nunez went through the entirety of November without scoring in the Premier League for Liverpool and he may be a little low on confidence. That said, Jurgen Klopp likes to play him as the central forward and Wednesday’s clash against Sheffield United is the perfect opportunity for him to get back into goalscoring form.

Nunez should lead the line and with suitable supply lines from Mo Salah it seems unlikely for him to come away without at least one goal. The striker’s indifferent form could be a hindrance but the favourable fixture may see FPL managers take a chance on him.

Darwin Nunez is a risky option but with Liverpool facing Sheffield United his inclusion could pay off (Getty Images)

Kenny Tete, Fulham (4.4)

Another risky option but one that could pay dividends. Kenny Tete was sidelined for eight weeks through injury sending his price through the floor. At just £4.4m the Fulham defender is a bargain and a useful option off the bench. He started against Liverpool on Sunday netting a crucial goal just before half-time as he showcased his abilities getting down the wing.

He is expected to start against Nottingham Forest and it is his attacking qualities that will bring the points. Don’t expect any bonus points from clean sheets however as Fulham have conceded in each of their last 10 games across all competitions.

The Bournemouth forward provides a cheap option at the top of the pitch and a return of 21 points from his last three gameweeks is something to take note of. He’s scored three goals in three games with Bournemouth averaging two goals a game over their last four matches and as just 5.9% of FPL teams have selected Solanke now could be a good time to bring him in.

Bournemouth are also playing Crystal Palace during this midweek fixture schedule. Palace have conceded in four of their last five league games and look uncharacteristically shaky at the back of late.

Dominic Solanke has three goals from his last three leage games and could be a cheap option in the forward line (Action Images via Reuters)

A cheap midfielder who gets into the box and isn’t afraid to shoot. Wolves are playing Burnley on Tuesday evening and should create plenty of chances in front of goal. The Clarets are in good form though following their victory over Sheffield United so there are no guarantees.

At just £5.6m though the risk is low and the potential return could be beneficial for FPL teams trying to make up points in their leagues.