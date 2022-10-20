NFL Predictions, Picks, Quick Previews For Every Game: Week 7
Here is the initial injury report for the Colts and Titans in Week 7.
The Houston Astros are -185 favorites to advance to the World Series.
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Houston Astros host the New York Yankees
There are new questions about the latest woman to sue Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the 25th woman suing him for sexual misconduct.
Context or not, Alabama football's Jermaine Burton must be held accountable for a post-game incident involving a female Tennessee fan.
The Browns have fallen from 2-1 to 2-4. Can they get up? With the Ravens and Bengals on deck before the bye, guard Joel Bitonio knows it’s now or never. “We are at a big moment for our season,” Bitonio told reporters on Thursday. “We are not where we want to be record wise. We [more]
Readers worry about NCAA blocking Tennessee Vols championship drive. Another reader compares Josh Heupel to Paul Newman. Is booing bands OK?
ACC schedule and previews for all of the Week 8 games:
A look at win percentage chances for Tennessee in the Vols' final six regular season games, chances to win the SEC East, SEC championship, an appearance in the College Football Playoff and to win a national championship.
Sooners left tackle Anton Harrison was among Pro Football Focus' week seven Team of the Week
The Browns have seen significant improvements out of Jedrick Wills in 2022
Eli Raridon's freshman season has ended before he recorded his first career catch. The 6-foot-7, 245-pound tight end tore the ACL in his right knee this week in a non-contact situation, head coach Marcus Freeman said Thursday, and will be sidelined for the rest of the season to undergo surgery. Raridon, who previously recovered from a torn ACL in the same knee last December, played in the last five games for Notre Dame (3-3).
Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb returned to a full practice Thursday after his hip injury limited him Wednesday. The team added Lamb to the practice report with the injury last Friday when he missed the on-field work. But he played 62 of 67 snaps against the Eagles after having a questionable designation. The only other change [more]
It sounds like Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce would have less tolerance for Tom Brady barking at him on the sideline than Brady's Buccaneers teammates did last weekend.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban released a statement about Jermaine Burton and a postgame incident after Tennessee.
Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to discuss infighting between NFL owners, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Christian McCaffrey & the lack of scoring offense in 2022.
The ESPN headline focuses on a profane message from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to Patriots owner Robert Kraft. The far more important point is that, five years after Jones tried to keep Commissioner Roger Goodell from getting a new contract, Jones is at it again. PFT has confirmed that the owners, by a vote of [more]
Injured Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson tweeted out a video of himself running full speed during a workout.
With Mac Jones now ready to play, who will be the starting QB moving forward for the Patriots?
On Wednesday, Saints coach Dennis Allen called the starting quarterback a “game-time decision.” It’s still a few hours from game time, but the Saints apparently have made their decision. Ed Werder of ESPN reports that Andy Dalton will start “as expected” against the Cardinals in Thursday Night Football. Jameis Winston, though, will dress as the [more]