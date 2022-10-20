FPI Predicts Rest Of Air Force’s Football Schedule After Week 8

FPI Predicts Rest Of Air Force’s Football Schedule

How many more wins for the Falcons?

Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss & @MWCwire

What will happen?

Air Force football is currently 5-2, but those two losses are in league play and that means they have an uphill battle if they are going to compete for a conference championship.

ESPN’s FPI gives the Falcons just a 13% chance to win the division and 8.9% chance to win the conference. What is interesting is that Air Force has the best percentage to win out with a 26.1% chance, and a bowl game is basically a guarantee.

Below is what ESPN’s FPI has to say about the rest of the schedule on a per game basis and they really like the Falcons.

Oct 22 Boise State – 60.6% chance to win

Nov 5 vs Army (in Arlington, TX) -72.8% chance to win

Nov 12 New Mexico 93.3% chance to win

Nov 19 Colorado State 94.8% chance to win

Nov 26 at San Diego State 74.3% chance to win

Things are looking good for Air Force to win the rest of their games from ESPN. If they are going to make it to the conference title game they will need some help the rest of the way. Ideally, they would need Utah State and Wyoming to lose a few more conference games.





Advertisement

More Air Force!

PODCAST: Week 8 Mountain West Football Preview Mountain West Football: Midseason Team Grades Week 7 Mountain West Football Power Rankings

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire