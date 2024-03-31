FPC's Colby Cronk commits to NC State football; Updates on Norris, Kinsler and Hudson | Recruiting

PALM COAST — Committing was not on Colby Cronk's mind when he arrived at North Carolina State last week.

Plans changed in a hurry, watching the way the Wolfpack's coaches interacted with players during spring camp and behind closed doors for a pair of position-group meetings.

"The way they watch film, they repeat it and (N.C. State defensive line coach Charley Wiles) makes sure you understand what he's talking about and what he is trying to teach you," Cronk said. "I think that is really important.

"I went up there certainly interested in the program, but once I was able to see their campus, the way they coach at practice off the field and in the film room, sit down with one of their engineering professors, it all played a really big role in me committing."

Flagler Palm Coast defensive lineman Colby Cronk during spring football practice, Friday, May 12, 2023.

Cronk, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive end, could be poised to make history for Flagler Palm Coast's football program. The school, founded in 1974, has never directly produced a Power Four football signee. Several athletes, most recently Marquise Gilbert (Auburn) and Dougladson Subtyl (Arizona State), ended up at major colleges but went the JUCO route first.

Then again, it's nothing new for the Cronk family to rewrite the athletic history books at FPC. Colby's older sister, Micayla, won seven FHSAA swimming championships in her four-year career — and has since blossomed into an All-American at Florida, helping the Gators last week win the 800-meter freestyle relay national championship for the first time since 1989.

Colby, meanwhile, earned All-Area honors on the football field for the first time this past fall by collecting 61 solo tackles, 12 sacks and 27 tackles for loss. He's also one of Florida's premier throwers of the shot put, setting a new personal-best last month with a distance of 16.54 meters — the No. 5 mark statewide this spring, according to track and field database Milesplit.

"He's everything you want in a student-athlete and in a human being," Bulldogs second-year football coach Daniel Fish said. "His greatest feature is his motor. He plays with relentless effort. … He's going to give 100% no matter the circumstances or what the score says. He's going to give you everything he's got."

Cronk becomes the first defensive player in N.C. State's 2025 recruiting class, currently ranked 46th in the 247Sports composite team standings, adding that the staff envisions him lining up primarily in 4i-technique — on the inside shoulder of the opposing offensive tackle. He is a consensus three-star recruit, ranked 46th among edge defenders nationally and 99th among Florida high school players.

Cronk's offer list also included Duke, Florida International, Georgia Southern, Houston, Iowa State, Liberty, Massachusetts, Pittsburgh, South Florida, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest and Western Michigan. However, he does not plan to take visits anywhere else at this time and will return to Raleigh the weekend of June 7-9.

"It's a shutdown situation. (N.C. State) is the place for me," Cronk said. "I'm really excited to be a part of the Wolfpack."

Derry Norris books 3 official visits, snags handful of SEC offers

March has been a productive month for Spruce Creek junior defensive lineman Derry Norris Jr. In the space of four weeks, the 6-foot-4, 270-pounder has reeled in offers from Missouri, Texas A&M, Texas, Michigan State, LSU and, most recently, Florida.

Norris enjoys the sudden surge, and says it is motivating him to push harder. He joined teammates Tony Kinsler, Freddie Wilson and Denali Campbell for an early morning workout Wednesday, during the middle of spring break across Volusia County.

Spruce Creek's Derry Norris (4) during a spring game with Oakleaf at Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Friday, May 26, 2023.

He's also lining up official visits for the upcoming summer, locking in trips to Georgia Tech (May 31-June 2), Miami (June 7-9) and Minnesota (June 14-16). In addition to his relationship with the respective coaching staffs, Norris said he is looking for a school offering a degree in civil engineering.

Miami and Minnesota emerged as early contenders for Norris, who recorded 13 TFLs, 9½ sacks and 20 QB pressures during his junior season. Spruce Creek graduate and Minnesota linebacker Maverick Baranowski contacted Norris and is actively trying to bring him on board.

"Definitely, he's a part of it," Norris said. "He's keeping it real with how the coaches are and everyday life up there. It's pure love, I feel like."

As for Miami, Norris likes the idea of restoring the Hurricanes' glory.

"They are trying to make it like the old Miami era," Norris said of Mario Cristobal's staff. "I know they're trying to build something special, and not just temporary."

Approaching three-dozen verbal offers, according to 247Sports, Norris has not decided upon a timeline for trimming his list of potential suitors or making a final decision. However, he intends to sign in December, graduate in the winter and enroll in college in time for the spring semester.

"I'm going to go with my heart. When I feel like it's somewhere I have to be, I'll commit," Norris said.

Christian Hudson set to take official visits to UCF, Maryland

Mainland’s Christian Hudson runs towards the quarterback and blocks the ball during Friday night’s game against Vanguard.

An integral piece of Mainland's state championship puzzle, starting at left guard and defensive tackle, Christian Hudson is touring the country to scout out his top choices. He started his unofficial visits in Louisville last Saturday, will spend this weekend at Iowa and Iowa State and make stops at UCF, Miami, Tulane, West Virginia, Indiana, Michigan State and Maryland in April.

Hudson (6-1, 280) was credited with 72 tackles and 29 tackles for loss as a junior, in addition to handing out more than 40 pancake blocks. According to 247Sports' composite rankings, he is the No. 78 defensive line recruit in the country and the No. 111 player in Florida for the 2025 class.

The summer schedule is starting to fill up for Hudson, as well. He announced intentions to visit UCF the opening weekend of June, and told The News-Journal he will head to Maryland two weeks later.

Spruce Creek's Tony Kinsler will visit Pitt in June

Spruce Creek's Tony Kinsler (2) scampers for yardage during a game with New Smyrna Beach at Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

After posting a 1,000-yard receiving season at Spruce Creek, Kinsler has become a primary target of a handful of Division I programs. Earlier this week, the 5-foot-11, 165-pound junior took a first significant step in sorting through his offer list by booking an official visit to Pittsburgh.

Kinsler is considered the No. 89 wide receiver in the nation for 2025, and the No. 81 player in Florida. He picked up offers from Marshall, Indiana and Buffalo within the last month.

