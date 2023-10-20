Foyesade Oluokun's pick-six of Derek Carr gives Jaguars 24-9 lead

Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun had never scored a touchdown. He has now.

Oluokun had his first interception with the Jaguars, who he joined before the 2022 season, and returned the tipped Derek Carr pass 24 yards. He tight-roped the sideline before diving into the end zone.

The Jaguars lead 24-9.

It was the 15th pick-six Carr has thrown in his career.

Carr is 21-of-35 for 180 yards.

The Saints offense has only one touchdown at home this season. So, opposing defenses now have scored as many touchdowns as the Saints at the Superdome this season.