Foye scores 18 to lead Dartmouth over Maine 77-44

BANGOR, Maine (AP) -- James Foye posted 18 points as Dartmouth defeated Maine 77-44 on Wednesday night.

Wes Slajchert had 13 points for Dartmouth (6-4). Chris Knight added 12 points. Aaryn Rai had 10 points and Foye made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Andrew Fleming had 15 points for the Black Bears (3-7). Nedeljko Prijovic added nine rebounds.

Dartmouth scored the first 11 points and led by at least four points throughout the first half. The lead was 40-26 at halftime and the Big Green pushed the lead to 20 midway through the second half and outscored the Black Bears 10-0 over the final 2 minutes, 25 seconds.

Dartmouth plays at Boston University on Saturday. Maine plays Quinnipiac at home on Sunday.

