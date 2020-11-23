Foye Oluokun on loss to Saints: ‘I have a bad taste in my mouth’

The Atlanta Falcons enjoyed some success over the past month since Raheem Morris took over as interim coach, but the fun ended on Sunday when the team lost to the NFC South-leading New Orleans Saints, 24-9.

That Week 11 loss drops the Falcons to 3-7 on the year, and 3-2 under Morris. It wasn’t business as usual after the game, though. Linebacker Foye Oluokun was visibly upset with the team’s performance.

Oluokun said he was left with a “bad taste” in his mouth following Sunday’s contest, per Jason Butt of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

Foye Oluokun: "I have a bad taste in my mouth right now so I have to make sure I'm ready for them next game." — Jason Butt (@JasonHButt) November 22, 2020

Falcons fans heard similar quotes like this from former head coach Dan Quinn, but his words rang hollow after the losses continued to pile up. The difference here is that Oluokun’s in the middle of a breakout season, one that could potentially land him in the Pro Bowl.

Atlanta’s last loss was to the Lions in Week 7 and the team responded with two straight victories heading into the bye week. We’ll see how Morris’ players respond in Week 12 when the Las Vegas Raiders visit Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

