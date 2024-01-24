What is the Foy-ODK Sportsmanship Trophy? The Iron Bowl tradition, explained

Jalen Milroe's impossible touchdown throw to clinch an 27-24 Iron Bowl victory in Week 13 of the college football season didn't just send Alabama football to the SEC Championship Game, nor simply give the Crimson Tide bragging rights over a longtime rival in Auburn.

The unlikely last-second victory earned Alabama the Foy-ODK Sportsmanship Trophy, awarded annually to the winner of the Iron Bowl. It was established in 1948 by the two circles of the Omicron Delta Kappa (ODK) National Leadership Honor Society to symbolize a positive relationship between the two schools, despite the intense rivalry.

The trophy is set to be presented at the Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday, when the Crimson Tide take on No. 8 Auburn during the college basketball season.

Alabama has kept a chokehold over the trophy in the recent past, as the 2023 Iron Bowl victory marked the fourth consecutive win over the Tigers.

Here's what you need to know about the Foy-ODK Sportsmanship Trophy.

What is the Foy-ODK Sportsmanship Trophy?

The Foy-ODK Sportsmanship Trophy, celebrates ethical competition in one of college football's fiercest rivalries: the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn. Named after Dean James E. Foy V, who served as assistant dean of students at Alabama before becoming dean of students at Auburn, and the Omicron Delta Kappa (ODK) National Leadership Honor Society, the trophy is awarded annually to the winner of the Iron Bowl.

Here's the unique twist: the victorious team receives the trophy, not immediately after the football game, but during halftime of the Iron Bowl in basketball, hosted by the winning team. This creates a moment of sportsmanship, where the defeated side graciously acknowledges the winner's prowess and exemplifies mutual respect.

What is the Foy-ODK Sportsmanship Trophy tradition?

The ODK president of the losing school presents the trophy to the winning school's ODK president, and to complete the gesture, traditionally sings the victorious team's fight song.

Additionally, it is customary for the ODK representatives of the losing school to cover the cost of dinner with the ODK representatives of the winning school that night.

Where is the Foy-ODK Sportsmanship Trophy?

After an Alabama victory, the trophy is housed in the Paul W. Bryant Museum. In the event of an Auburn win, the trophy remains in the Jonathan B. Lovelace Hall of Honor at Auburn Arena.

As the Crimson Tide took home a down-to-the-wire Iron Bowl victory in the 2023 college football season, the trophy will once again reside in the Paul W. Bryant Museum.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: What is the Foy-ODK Sportsmanship Trophy? The Iron Bowl tradition, explained