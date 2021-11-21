FOXSports’ Joel Klatt has Wisconsin in his post-Week 12 Top 10 ranking

Wisconsin got one step closer to a Big Ten West title and Big Ten Championship birth yesterday with its 35-28 win over Nebraska.

The result sets up a rivalry battle with Minnesota that allows the Badgers to advance to Indianapolis with a win. Paul Chryst’s team can still clinch with a loss to the Golden Gophers, though that would bring in an extremely complicated scenario.

Next week aside, Saturday became Wisconsin’s seventh straight triumph thanks to yet another dominant performance by freshman running back Braelon Allen. It was the first time in months we saw the defense allow points, though Graham Mertz and the offense proved to be good enough in the end to lead Wisconsin to a much-needed win.

FOXSports’ Joel Klatt is high on Wisconsin’s chances at a Big Ten title. Now with the win, he has moved the Badgers into his Top 10:

Georgia

Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia inside linebacker Channing Tindall (41) celebrates after getting a sack during the second half of an NCAA college football game between South Carolina and Georgia at Sanford Stadium. Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via USA TODAY NETWORK

Ncaa Football South Carolina At Georgia

Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the third quarter of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.

Ohio State Buckeyes At Indiana Hoosiers

Alabama

Nov 13, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches the Crimson Tide warm up before playing New Mexico State at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan

Oct 9, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) hands off the ball to running back Hassan Haskins (25) during the first quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell looks onto the field after Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9), left, fumbled in the fourth quarter during an NCAA football game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats won, 28-20.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane At Cincinnati Bearcats Nov 6

Story continues

Notre Dame

Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan (17) passes during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State

during the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Osu Tcu Fb

Baylor

Nov 6, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) throws during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma

Nov 13, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) passes against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin

Nov 20, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) rushes for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Follow BadgersWire

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

1

1

1

1