FOX's Big Noon Kickoff coming to Morgantown for WVU's season-opener against Penn State

May 30—107th Backyard Brawl will start at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN MORGANTOWN—Big Noon Kickoff if coming to Morgantown.

Announced Thursday, FOX's flagship pregame show will be broadcast live from Morgantown prior to the Mountaineers' game against Penn State on Aug. 31. FOX selected the matchup between WVU and PSU as its Big Noon Saturday game.

In addition to the season opener, the Big 12 also announced the times of WVU's two other non-conference games. The Mountaineers will play Albany on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m., broadcast on ESPN +. The 107th Backyard Brawl at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh will be played at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 and be broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2.

The Big Noon Kickoff pregame show, which debuted in 2019, will broadcast live from Almost Heaven Village located between the Light Blue and Teral lots beginning at 10 a.m. The show includes anchor Rob Stone, former college football players Mark Ingram, Matt Leinart and Brady Quinn and three-time national champion coach Urban Meyer.

Morgantown has hosted a national pregame show twice before. ESPN's College Gameday broadcast from Morgantown before a game against TCU in 2014 and before a game against LSU in 2011. WVU lost both games.

The game—West Virginia and Penn State's season opener—is a rematch from last season when the Nittany Lions defeated the Mountaineers 38-15 in Beaver Stadium. It will be the first time Penn State has played in Morgantown since 1992.

Time and broadcast information for WVU conference games, beginning with Kansas on Sept. 21, will be released on a 12-day or six-day window prior to the game by the Big 12.