‘Foxhole type guy’: How walk-on Vann Schield brought a spark to Colorado State football

Jeremy Moses kept wondering when Vann Schield would tap out for a rest.

Every day, every scrimmage, Schield kept carrying the ball.

Over and over and over again.

Schield took almost all the first-team carries in spring.

It was a dream opportunity for a walk-on who spent his first fall as a defensive back. But Schield was later moved to the running back room, where injuries and a suspension put him in the top spot for the Colorado State football team.

He wasn’t about to ask to come out.

“I was given my shot, so I wasn’t going to choose to take myself out of my opportunity,” Schield said. “I don’t think I would be where I am if I didn’t have those opportunities come in the spring where I had to step up.”

Where he’s at for now is a starring role as CSU’s unlikely starting running back.

“It really built a lot of trust throughout the spring knowing I’ve got a foxhole type guy who is willing to do the tough stuff,” said Moses, CSU’s running backs coach.

Schield’s unlikely path to RB1 is the type of story unique to college sports, told through a blend of opportunity and determination.

The 5-foot-11, 215-pound Schield went to Rock Canyon High School in Highlands Ranch. He never had more than two rushing touchdowns in a high school season, and his largest single-season rushing total was 271 yards. He was also a solid pass-catcher and spent time playing defense.

In other words, he was good, but his resume looked like a lot of other high school players. Schield dreamed of big-time football, though.

He started his college career at NCAA Division II CSU-Pueblo and didn’t play as a freshman, but he didn’t think that was his path.

“Coming out of high school I didn’t have any big, DI offers like this. I had a couple FCS and DIIs, and my biggest thing was I want to be close to home where my mom, dad, little brother can come watch me play, and that was Pueblo at the time,” Schield said. “After my redshirt season there, I just wasn’t happy. My dream wasn’t to play smaller football like that, which I was always grateful for, but I wanted to play somewhere big, so I just entered the portal when it opened.”

It was a huge leap of faith. Schield could have been left in the cold. Two weeks before classes started last fall, he was told he could walk-on at CSU.

“It filled my eyes with tears. Dream starting to come true,” Schield said.

He spent last fall as a scout team defensive back, far from seeing the field. But Moses loved Schield's work ethic and attention to detail and campaigned to move him to the running back room, where his spring shot came.

The first order from Moses was to make sure to excel in pass-blocking duties. That earned Schield trust. It’s the same now. His preparation thorough the week makes Moses know exactly what he’ll get on game day.

He may not be the most explosive back, and CSU is still seeking run-game improvement, but Schield has steadied things while the Rams have had three injured running backs. He leads CSU in rushing with 146 yards (3.5 per carry).

Avery Morrow is expected back from injury this week and will take over some of the carries, but Schield is still likely to start against UNLV.

Schield has made several important plays and has touchdowns in three consecutive games, something no CSU running back has done since 2019.

“He’s the catalyst of energy in our room because he does everything right, you can see the production on the field,” Moses said. “There may be other guys who are more talented than him in one way or another, but they’re not as productive because he’s always in the right place at the right time.”

The reality of college football, especially for a walk-on, is the job is always on the line. So, as other backs get healthy, Schield knows the work is still in front of him to stay on the field.

No problem, that’s what he does.

“Some people, when you get opportunities, get complacent. That’s one thing I want to make sure I never do,” Schield said. “Right now, I do have that starting job, I am playing, I’m getting more than I could have asked for, so the last thing I want to do is get lazy, get complacent, so I push every single practice like my job is on the line, like I have people in front of me to beat out.”

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: How Vann Schield has brought a spark to Colorado State football team