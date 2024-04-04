Foxes surge past Vermont Green FC

Apr. 4—BURLINGTON, Vt. — Carolina Core FC scored twice in the second half to rally past Vermont Green FC 2-1 on a snowy Wednesday night at Virtue Field in the second round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

"The opposition was very good tonight," coach Roy Lassiter said in a release. "Their fans were engaged and supported them very well. However, I thought our discipline was better and our fight was good. We showed a lot of intelligence in the match, and we knew it was our moment.

"We outshot them, had more corner kicks and had a better share of possession. I knew it was a matter of time before we would score. Unfortunately, they scored a penalty on us, but the team responded well and showed resilience. All of our players and staff just keep going — we never stopped."

Vermont Green scored on a penalty kick in the 28th minute to help lead 1-0 into halftime. But the Foxes answered with a penalty kick of their own by Papa Ndoye in the 60th minute to even the score.

CCFC pulled ahead in the 70th minute when, after Vermont Green stopped the initial shot, Joshua Rodriguez scored on the rebound from the right side. Andrew Pannenberg, making his CCFC debut, finished with one save in goal.

The Foxes will play in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, April 17, against North Carolina FC at 7 p.m. at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.