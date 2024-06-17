Foxes development boss leaves for Birmingham role

[Getty Images]

Birmingham City have appointed Leicester City's development squad manager Ben Petty as their new assistant boss.

The 47-year-old moves to St Andrew's after Chris Davies' appointment as manager earlier this month, having been at the Foxes since 2016.

The former Stoke City and Hull City defender joined the Foxes as assistant under-23s manager eight years ago, arriving from Aston Villa's academy, and worked with Davies when he was assistant to Brendan Rodgers at King Power Stadium.

Davies said: "Ben is an exceptional coach and his record of developing and improving players, speaks for itself. Equally as important to me, is that he is exactly the type of character who will help bring success to the club.

"His work ethic, standards and values reflect what I believe in and what we want to add to the culture here."