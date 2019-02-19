Foxboro South? Dolphins add another ex-Patriots assistant to staff originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

How do you end the New England Patriots' 10-year reign in the AFC East? Hire every single person who's worked in the organization, of course.

That's obviously an exaggeration, but it's not far from the Miami Dolphins' strategy under head coach Brian Flores.

The Dolphins hired yet another former Patriots assistant Tuesday, bringing on Navy assistant coach Mike Judge (not that Mike Judge) as a quality control coach.

Dolphins are hiring Navy assistant coach Mike Judge as a defensive quality control coach. Judge spent time with Patriots, alongside Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, as quality control coach in 2005-06. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 19, 2019

Judge, a graduate of Springfield (Mass.) College, worked in New England as its quality control coach in 2005 and 2006 and also interned on head coach Bill Belichick's staff during the Patriots' three championship runs in the early 2000s.

If it seems like Miami is loading up on assistants with ties to the Patriots, you're right: By our count, the Dolphins now have eight coaches on a staff of 21 who have either coached or played in New England:

-- head coach Brian Flores (Patriots scouting assistant/pro scout/special teams assistant/defensive assistant/safeties coach/linebackers coach, 2004-18)

-- offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea (Patriots wide receivers coach, 2009-18)

-- defensive coordinator Patrick Graham (Patriots coaching assistant/linebackers coach/defensive line coach, 2009-15)

-- assistant quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski (Patriots offensive assistant/assistant QB coach, 2013-18)

-- cornerbacks coach Josh Boyer (Patriots defensive assistant/defensive backs coach/cornerbacks coach, 2006-2018)

-- tight ends coach George Godsey (Patriots offensive assistant/tight ends coach, 2011-13)

-- quality control coach Tiquan Underwood (Patriots wide receiver, 2011)

-- quality control coach Mike Judge (Patriots quality control coach 2005-06)

If you include Miami quality control coach Matt Lombardi, the son of former Patriots executive Mike Lombardi, essentially half of the Dolphins' coaching staff is comprised of New England transplants.

This pattern isn't exactly unprecedented: Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien brought several Patriots assistants on when he took the job back in 2014, while Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has signed multiple former Patriots players.

Flores appears to be taking this tactic to the extreme, however, hoping his disciples of Belichick can help Miami reproduce *some* of New England's success.

19 combined Super Bowls.



The winning experience on Coach Flores' staff will benefit the team.



🗞 Top News: https://t.co/pJ2nZpz6SA







— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 19, 2019

