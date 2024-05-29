Fox Sports tried to intervene in USC-LSU football situation, to no avail
The Saturday Down South report about USC football wanting to back out of the LSU season opener contains a specific note about the television networks’ view of the situation. Fox Sports is front and center.
From Matt Hayes’ story at SDS:
At one point, Fox Sports got involved and tried to further the process. The network wasn’t enamored with the idea of USC’s first game as a Big Ten member broadcast by rival ABC/ESPN.
“They weren’t getting out of the game,” a source told SDS.
LSU athletic director Scott Woodward and Las Vegas Bowl executive director John Saccenti, both attending the annual SEC spring meetings here, declined to comment.
Just how committed was Riley to get out of the game? High-profile sports agent Trace Armstrong represents Riley and LSU coach Brian Kelly, and a source told SDS that Riley asked Armstrong for help in changing Kelly’s mind. It didn’t work.
One can understand Fox’s position here. It’s notable that if this had simply been a network/cable dispute, USC wouldn’t be seen as the party which tried to adjust the situation. As it stands, USC is being perceived as the party which wanted to change this arrangement.
