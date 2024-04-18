Fox Sports, TBT Secure Multiyear Media Deal

The Basketball Tournament logo .

Fox Sports and The Basketball Tournament (TBT) have partnered on a multiyear media-rights agreement involving 27 game telecasts across Fox, FS1 and FS2.

TBT is a 10-year-old , 64-team single-elimination open tournament involving teams slotted across eight regionals. Regional rounds are hosted by teams made up of alumni from major men’s college basketball programs. TBT will launch July 19, with the Fox broadcast network airing the first of its three telecasts on July 20, Fox Sports said.

Fox will also air the $1 million, winner-take-all championship game on August 4.

“We are thrilled to make Fox Sports the new home of TBT,” said TBT co-owner and Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul. “The event has experienced tremendous growth these past few years, and this agreement will take it to new heights. With a growing number of players I've crossed paths within the league committed to play, this summer will be both competitive and entertaining for TBT."

Added Fox Sports executive VP and head of programming and scheduling Bill Wanger: “Fox Sports is always looking to expand our basketball offerings and TBT is a perfect opportunity to provide more top-notch action to basketball fans across the nation. We are thrilled to showcase TBT across the Fox Sports family of networks this summer and in years to come.”