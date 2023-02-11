FOX Sports’ Super Bowl 57 game-day programming schedule

Super Bowl 57 will take place Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Philadelphia Eagles meet the Kansas City Chiefs and the game will be on FOX.

There will be the usual marathon pregame show before kickoff around 6:30 p.m. ET. The only event not on big FOX is the final one, the FS1 Postgame Show.

A look at the game day broadcast schedule on the network that will show Super Bowl 57

SKIP & SHANNON: SUPER BOWL SPECIAL – 11 a.m. ET

Super Bowl Sunday kicks off with a special edition of SKIP & SHANNON: UNDISPUTED with Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe and Jen Hale.

ROAD TO THE SUPER BOWL – Noon ET

ROAD TO THE SUPER BOWL, an NFL Films award-winning series featuring NFL Films classic slow-motion footage and the best of more than 100 players and coaches wired for sound.

FOX SUPER BOWL LVII PREGAME – 1 p.m. ET

The casts of FOX NFL SUNDAY, America’s most-watched NFL pregame studio show since its inception, and FOX NFL KICKOFF join forces at Super Bowl LVII for one mega show featuring 5 1/2 hours of live pregame coverage leading up to kickoff.

Curt Menefee hosts the special edition of FOX NFL SUNDAY alongside Terry Bradshaw with analysis from Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson, and Rob Gronkowski. Jay Glazer offers exclusive news from around the league heading into the big game.

Also appearing throughout pregame coverage with interviews, analysis, and reports are Charissa Thompson, Sean Payton, Charles Woodson, Michael Vick, Peter Schrager, Kristina Pink, and Cooper Manning with “The Manning Hour.”

Prior to kickoff, FOX SUPER BOWL LVII PREGAME moves inside State Farm Stadium to the FOX Sports set in the northeast tunnel for final analysis and predictions.

SUPER BOWL LVII – 6:30 PM ET

FOX Sports’ lead NFL announce team of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen call Super Bowl LVII with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi reporting. Mike Pereira offers expert rules analysis throughout the game.

Story continues

FOX SUPER BOWL LVII POSTGAME SHOW – 10 p.m. ET

The FOX pregame and game crews break down Super Bowl LVII with interviews, analysis, and reports in the moments immediately following the game.

FS1 SUPER BOWL LVII POSTGAME SHOW – 10:30 p.m. (FS1()

The FOX pregame and game crews offer the final Super Bowl LVII postgame breakdown and analysis.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire