Fox Sports’ RJ Young updates his chaotic CFB rankings

It’s Georgia, and then it’s everyone else. That’s not to say Georgia is unbeatable against some of the other top teams in the nation, but when it comes to who should be No. 1 in the nation, the answer is undoubtedly the Georgia Bulldogs.

RJ Young of Fox Sports released his college football top-25 on Sunday morning. He had Georgia at No. 1, but you don’t have to scroll far to see the chaos that ensues thereafter.

Here is what into Young’s decisions:

Top-25 wins (ranked at the time of the matchup) Undefeated gets you some love Being undefeated supersedes strength of schedule Results, résumé and winning matter

And here is Young’s top-10, which by the way does not include Ohio State.

10. Oregon Ducks (7-1)

Oct 23, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) celebrates with offensive lineman George Moore (77), wide receiver Mycah Pittman (4) and wide receiver Johnny Johnson III after scoring on a 43-yard touchdown run against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at Rose Bowl. Oregon defeated UCLA 34-31. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Analyzing Young’s selection: This one makes sense to me. Oregon beat Ohio State which is impressive, but other than that I’ve seen nothing. I want to have them higher because of that win over the Buckeyes, but it’s not giving me anything to work off of.

9. Baylor Bears (7-1)

Oct 30, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) celebrates a 31-24 win over the Texas Longhorns during an NCAA football game at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

Analyzing Young’s selection: You know what….why not? At first I was thinking that Baylor did not belong in the top-10, but then I took another look. The Bears have not been dominant much this season, but they’re winning games. I would have switched Oregon and Baylor, though, had I know Baylor was going to slide in here at No. 9.

8. Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-1)

Oct 16, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown in second half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Analyzing Young’s selection: It’s tough to say Oklahoma State is or is not more deserving of this spot than a one-loss Michigan, so we’ll get it to them. Again, though, I’d still choose Oregon over Oklahoma State. Maybe the Ducks were too low?

7. Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)

Oct 16, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jordan Battle (9) and defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) react after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Analyzing Young’s selection: Yeah, I don’t agree with this one. Sure, Alabama has a loss, but just wait until you see the teams are ranked of the Crimson Tide here.

6. UTSA Roadrunners (8-0)

Sep 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; UTSA Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris (0) hands the ball to UTSA Roadrunners running back Sincere McCormick (3) during Saturday’s first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Analyzing Young’s selection: This is just where it gets silly. If Alabama played UTSA, Alabama would win 70-0 and we all know it. If UTSA were to play Texas A&M, the team that beat Bama, Texas A&M would win 45-10.

Yep, Young prioritizes undefeated teams, but if Alabama played in whatever conference UTSA plays in, they would be on a 500 game winning streak.

5. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-0)

Oct 30, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Ahmani Marshall (30) runs with the ball during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Analyzing Young’s selection: At least this is a Power Five team.

No, seriously, I like Wake Forest this year.

I put them at No. 8 in my rankings. If you think that’s too low, just ask any Wake Forest fan what they think. “We’re just happy to be mentioned,” they’ll tell you.

4. Michigan State Spartans (8-0)

Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III runs for a touchdown against Michigan during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Syndication: Lansing State Journal

Analyzing Young’s selection: Michigan State should be ahead of Cincinnati. And since Cincinnati has not been named yet, I’m going to assume the Bearcats are higher than the Spartans on this.

Both undefeated and one plays in a real conference. Give me the Spartans over Cincinnati.

3. Oklahoma Sooners (9-0)

Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams (13) drops back to pass during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Syndication: The Oklahoman

Analyzing Young’s selection: Again, I’d take the Sooners over Cincinnati. Neither has been terribly dominant this year, so give me the school in the BIG 12.

2. Cincinnati Bearcats (8-0)

Cincinnati Bearcats running back Ethan Wright (4) celebrates with Cincinnati Bearcats offensive lineman James Tunstall (72) after scoring a touchdown in the second half of the NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated UCF Knights 56-21. Syndication: The Enquirer

Analyzing Young’s selection: I’m just not sold. I’m not putting Cincinnati above an undefeated Power Five team other than maybe Wake Forest.

1. Georgia Bulldogs (8-0)

Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) reacts after running for a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Analyzing Young’s selection: Yes, looks good to me.

