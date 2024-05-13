FOX Sports reveals game for Tom Brady’s broadcasting debut: Cowboys at Browns

It will be a first for Tom Brady and the first time in five years the Dallas Cowboys are involved in the NFL on FOX’s season opener.

The network had its upfront event on Monday and it was revealed the GOAT’s first assignment will be the Dallas Cowboys-Cleveland Browns in its season opener.

LFG! 😤 EXCLUSIVE: @MichaelStrahan announces that the @dallascowboys will face the Cleveland @Browns in Week 1 to mark @TomBrady‘s FOX Sports broadcasting debut. 📺: Catch the full 2024 @NFL Schedule release Wednesday, May 15 at 8p ET on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/n6oJ0wUMrB — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 13, 2024

