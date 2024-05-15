FOX Sports releases teaser trailer for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans

We 👏 Got 👏 Next 👏 Stay tuned this season as everyone's favorite mascot gets ready to take over The Big Easy and the road to #SuperBowlLIX on FOX begins. 📺: Catch the full 2024 @NFL Schedule release tonight at 8:00 PM ET on @NFLNetwork. pic.twitter.com/UB4uhJVYEs — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) May 15, 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs are still celebrating their victory in Super Bowl LVIII, but all eyes are looking forward to the upcoming Super Bowl LIX — which will be played at the Caesars Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints. The 2025 Super Bowl figures to be the championship game’s biggest event yet, and FOX Sports is already building anticipation for their keystone broadcast.

FOX Sports released a teaser trailer for Super Bowl LIX starring their mascot “Cleatus the Robot,” who found himself wandering the desert after Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. The hitchhiking robot was picked up by revelers in a party bus, complete with a brass band, Mardi Gras beads, and a pet snake, before they hit the road for “New Orleans or Bust!”

Once it hosts Super Bowl LIX, New Orleans will tie Miami for being the cities to have hosted the most NFL title games (11). It’s going to be the first Super Bowl that New Orleans has hosted since 2013, but another successful event could lead to more championship games in the future. Maybe the Saints can play in one of them themselves.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire