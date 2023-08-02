Fox Sports ranks Trevor Lawrence as a top 10 NFL QB for 2023

Former Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is now a star in the NFL and has been recognized as a top QB throughout the offseason.

Fox Sports was the latest to acknowledge Lawrence heading into the 2023 season, as their article ranking the top 10 NFL QBs for 2023 ranked Lawrence as the No.8 player at the position. The staff mentions how Lawrence is a franchise quarterback and that ‘the sky is the limit’ for him entering year three.

Trevor Lawrence stamped his arrival as a franchise quarterback in the second half of last season, and the sky seems to be his limit entering Year 3. Being in his second season with coach Doug Pederson and in an offense returning nine starters, the former No. 1 overall pick should naturally continue ascending. And the way we saw Josh Allen hit another gear with Stefon Diggs’ arrival in Buffalo in 2020 and Jalen Hurts do the same with A.J. Brown last season, Calvin Ridley could be that game-changing receiver for Lawrence, who showcased the clutch gene last season (a four-touchdown second-half performance in the wild-card win over the Chargers, after a four-interception first half). The former Clemson star hasn’t been consistently great over multiple seasons like other guys on this list, but 2023 is when his resume should continue expanding.

Lawrence’s breakout in 2022 resulted in the young quarterback completing 66.3% of his passes for 4,113 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions. He led the Jaguars on a playoff run that ended in the AFC Divisional (27-20 loss) to the eventual Super Bowl Champions Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lawrence could contend for MVP in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire