Fox Sports president defends hiring Michael Vick as NFL analyst

Many people didn't want to see Michael Vick return to the football field, and many still don't want to hear him talk about football.

Despite receiving backlash and boycott threats for hiring the retired quarterback, Fox Sports president Eric Shanks believes the decision to hire Vick was justified.

“We absolutely and completely understand,” Shanks told USA TODAY Sports. “It’s not a different reaction than what we had prepared ourselves for internally at Fox Sports. We discuss it. We talk about what happened then. What type of person is Mike is now? What debt has he paid to society? We still believe it’s the right thing to do.”

Fox Sports announced last week that Vick had been hired as a studio analyst for "Fox NFL Kickoff," the show that leads into "Fox NFL Sunday."





Vick retired as a Falcon in June, though his tenure in Atlanta infamously ended in 2007 after a felony conviction for facilitating a dog fighting ring resulted in him serving 21 months in federal prison for his involvement.

Vick, who served as a coaching intern with the Chiefs last month, has said he wants to be a coach at the NFL level in the future "but right now isn't the best timing for it."