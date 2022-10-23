Fox Sports’ Nick Wright, Chiefs fans were furious about penalty that wiped out a TD

In the end, this didn’t end up costing the Chiefs in their 44-23 victory Sunday over the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

But just before halftime, the Chiefs had a touchdown taken off the board on a questionable penalty.

Holding a one-point lead late in the second quarter, the Chiefs had the ball on the 49ers’ 6-yard line with 16 seconds to play in the first half. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with JuJu Smith-Schuster on a touchdown throw.

Unfortunately for the Chiefs, the touchdown was nullified because of a penalty on running back Jerick McKinnon for a low block on San Francisco’s Nick Bosa.

Here’s the thing: Fox Sports rules analyst Mike Pereira wasn’t so sure a flag should have been thrown. Here is the replay with Pereira’s analysis.

As Pro Football Talk noted last year, a low block is allowed in a box that is “5 yards on either side of the line of scrimmage and 2 yards outside either tackle position.”

Pereira wasn’t alone in questioning if the officials got the call wrong and cost the Chiefs points.

Here’s what Fox Sports’ Nick Wright, a Kansas City native, shared on Twitter.

Just an outrageous, incorrect call that takes 7 points off the board. That’s a tad bit frustrating. — nick wright (@getnickwright) October 23, 2022

And this is a small sample of what Chiefs fans were saying about the penalty that took away a touchdown.

Not big on complaining about penalties, but so far this year the Chiefs have had a roughing the passer call that negated a game winning stop, a Off PI on Kelce that took away a long play into the red zone, and now a horrible chop block that removed a TD. It’s kinda crazy. #chiefs — Brandon (@BH060606) October 23, 2022

Things got worse as Harrison Butker missed a field goal and the Chiefs failed to get any points on the drive going into the half. But a huge second half surge by the Chiefs made that penalty pretty much irrelevant.