Fox Sports’ Nick Wright, Chiefs fans were furious about penalty that wiped out a TD

3
Pete Grathoff
·2 min read
Screengrab of smokinlifeboats Twitter video

In the end, this didn’t end up costing the Chiefs in their 44-23 victory Sunday over the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

But just before halftime, the Chiefs had a touchdown taken off the board on a questionable penalty.

Holding a one-point lead late in the second quarter, the Chiefs had the ball on the 49ers’ 6-yard line with 16 seconds to play in the first half. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with JuJu Smith-Schuster on a touchdown throw.

Unfortunately for the Chiefs, the touchdown was nullified because of a penalty on running back Jerick McKinnon for a low block on San Francisco’s Nick Bosa.

Here’s the thing: Fox Sports rules analyst Mike Pereira wasn’t so sure a flag should have been thrown. Here is the replay with Pereira’s analysis.

As Pro Football Talk noted last year, a low block is allowed in a box that is “5 yards on either side of the line of scrimmage and 2 yards outside either tackle position.”

Pereira wasn’t alone in questioning if the officials got the call wrong and cost the Chiefs points.

Here’s what Fox Sports’ Nick Wright, a Kansas City native, shared on Twitter.

And this is a small sample of what Chiefs fans were saying about the penalty that took away a touchdown.

Things got worse as Harrison Butker missed a field goal and the Chiefs failed to get any points on the drive going into the half. But a huge second half surge by the Chiefs made that penalty pretty much irrelevant.

Recommended Stories