FOX Sports and NASCARs Emmy-Award-winning short film series Beyond the Wheel returns for ninth season

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. and CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beginning Wednesday on NASCAR Race Hub, FOX Sports and NASCAR Studios bring fans the latest edition of the three-time Sports Emmy-Award-winning short-form documentary series, “Beyond the Wheel.”

The first film, titled “One Team, One Dream: 40 Years of Hendrick Motorsports,” depicts how the organization‘s culture has led to its numerous wins and championships. It premieres today during NASCAR Race Hub on FS1 at 6 p.m. ET.

The following documentaries comprise the ninth season of “Beyond the Wheel:”

One Team, One Dream: 40 Years of Hendrick Motorsports— “One Team, One Dream: 40 Years of Hendrick Motorsports” tells the story of NASCAR’s most successful race team in their 40th anniversary season. The wins and championships are well known, but this film digs deeper to gain an understanding of how Rick Hendrick’s leadership and the team members’ dedication built an unrivaled culture of excellence and perseverance. Structured around the team’s 40th anniversary at the April 2024 race at Martinsville Speedway, the film focuses on Hendrick’s leadership philosophy, empowering talented people to give their best effort. Featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes access with Jeff Gordon at Martinsville, and brand-new interviews with Hendrick, Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott, and more, “One Team, One Dream” is a celebration of where Hendrick Motorsports has been and where it‘s headed in the next 40 years.

MORE: Hendrick’s most memorable wins | Wins by driver

Die-Cast Mania — “Die-Cast Mania” is a behind-the-scenes look at the world of die-cast collectible NASCAR race cars. Go inside the process of designing and creating these unique pieces of memorabilia, the history of how die-casts became the must-have item for fans, and the lengths collectors will go to build their collections. The film takes viewers back to the early 1990s to meet Fred Wagenhals, the man who convinced Dale Earnhardt and Rusty Wallace to turn toy cars into high-end collectibles, sending the souvenir market into the stratosphere. “Die-Cast Mania” also goes behind the scenes at Lionel Racing, the team behind today’s ultra-detailed models that sell out at every track. Die-cast cars are unlike any other sports memorabilia and “Die-Cast Mania” celebrates that passion.

Steve Park: Destined — “Steve Park: Destined” tells the story of Steve Park, a modified driver handpicked by Dale Earnhardt as one of the next big stars in Cup racing. Park proved him right, earning multiple wins and a devoted fan base. He also helped Dale Earnhardt Incorporated navigate Earnhardt’s death by winning the very next race. But Park’s career was derailed by a freak accident crash and a series of concussions. He worked hard to return to racing but still carried the stigma of injury. With insight from Park’s friends, teammates and fans, as well as through an emotional interview with the man himself, “Steve Park: Destined” is a story of what might have been … and coming to terms with what comes next.

“One Team, One Dream: 40 Years of Hendrick Motorsports” premieres Wednesday, followed by “Die-Cast Mania” on June 5 and “Steve Park: Destined” on June 6. All will air at 6 p.m. ET on FS1‘s NASCAR Race Hub, simultaneously live streaming on the FOX Sports App.