Fox Sports makes Notre Dame error on graphic – fans respond

Nick Shepkowski
·2 min read

This weekend will be one of the biggest on the college football schedule for 2023 as there will matchups between ranked opponents all day.  The main event for Notre Dame fans is of course Saturday night when the Irish play host to Ohio State.

The Fox Sports College Football social media account posted a graphic to get excited about this weekend’s games and asked which of the big games was most likely to see an upset.  The graphic featured the opponents names and ranks as well as a photo of each team’s head coach.

Well, everyone’s head coach except for one team: Notre Dame.

https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX/status/1704269135171957241?s=20

As most people can probably tell, whether they’re big college football fans or not, that’s clearly not Marcus Freeman in the Notre Dame polo.  Instead its Fighting Irish quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli.

As you can probably expect, Notre Dame fans were rather surprised to see the error and called the Fox Sports team out for it.  Check out some of the responses below:

 

 

