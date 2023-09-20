Fox Sports makes Notre Dame error on graphic – fans respond

This weekend will be one of the biggest on the college football schedule for 2023 as there will matchups between ranked opponents all day. The main event for Notre Dame fans is of course Saturday night when the Irish play host to Ohio State.

The Fox Sports College Football social media account posted a graphic to get excited about this weekend’s games and asked which of the big games was most likely to see an upset. The graphic featured the opponents names and ranks as well as a photo of each team’s head coach.

Well, everyone’s head coach except for one team: Notre Dame.

https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX/status/1704269135171957241?s=20

As most people can probably tell, whether they’re big college football fans or not, that’s clearly not Marcus Freeman in the Notre Dame polo. Instead its Fighting Irish quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli.

As you can probably expect, Notre Dame fans were rather surprised to see the error and called the Fox Sports team out for it. Check out some of the responses below:

Damn, you guys can’t even get my guy Marcus Freeman on the graphic? — Brady Quinn (@Brady_Quinn) September 20, 2023

why did you put a picture of ND’s QB coach? — Mason (@MasonPlummer_) September 19, 2023

Well this is kinda weird — #FreemanFactor ☘️ (@WeAreNDFans) September 19, 2023

Serious disrespect to Notre Dame… no @marcusfreeman on this graphic… Jokes — Ben Shapiro's Beard (@ShapiroBeard) September 20, 2023

Oh, that's what he looks like

So this what Freeman actually looks like. And C all day. pic.twitter.com/3ZFh2Pws00 — Clutch Sports: Notre Dame (@ClutchSportsND) September 19, 2023

What intern put this graphic together??? @Brady_Quinn nailed it. How do you screw up and not put the face of the program and best dressed coach in all of CFB, @Marcus_Freeman1, on the graphic? #FUBAR #GoIrish ☘️☘️☘️ — Nathan Lawless (@NathanLawless2) September 20, 2023

Yall need a picture of Marcus Freeman? pic.twitter.com/B9nVODwAn4 — Craig Hickman (@chickman_1999) September 20, 2023

Head coach, head coach, head coach, head coach, head coach, ND QBs coach Gino Guidugli, head coach, head cosch… — Taylor Palfrey (@TaylorPalfrey) September 20, 2023

Must be a buckeye supporter, unreal — cole barker (@barker_Cole) September 20, 2023

Bruh that ain’t Marcus Freeman lmaooo — 👁 (@29panthersND) September 20, 2023

