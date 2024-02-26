FOX Sports Joel Klatt ranks top NFL Draft QB prospects since 2012 season

When it comes to the NFL draft there is no such thing as a surefire selection, especially at the quarterback position. I mean shoot, look no further than this year’s Super Bowl which featured the San Fransisco 49ers and their Quarterback Brock Purdy who was Mr. Irrelevant just two seasons ago. Even as good as we’ve known Patrick Mahomes to be, nobody thought his career would look anything like this coming out of college as he fell to No. 10 in the draft.

The 2024 NFL draft is already being widely regarded as one of the most talented drafts in recent memory with several players already being considered generational talents such as Marvin Harrison Jr. and Brock Bowers. However, it is the quarterbacks in this year’s class that have the attention of the NFL scouts.

UNC’s Drake Maye have been considered a generational prospect for the past two or three years now, LSU’s Jayden Daniels is coming off of a Heisman Trophy, Washington’s Michael Penix finished second in the Heisman race and led the Huskies to a national title appearance, Oregon’s Bo Nix just broke the NCAA record for most career starts in college football history and Michigan’s JJ McCarthy is coming off of a national title victory just to name a few.

However, USC’s Caleb Williams has been the apple of everyone’s eyes as the most heralded prospect in recent memory. Joel Klatt of FOX Sports ranked all of the Quarterback prospects since 2012 and he ranked Williams as No. 1. He had former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young on the list as No. 5. So, despite as ugly as the Panthers season was, remember there is still a lot to love about Young’s game.

If I were to rank, as prospects, the QBs since 2012 (Andrew Luck, RGIII) here is how they would stack up

1) Caleb Williams

2) Trevor Lawrence

3) Joe Burrow

4) Drake Maye

5) Bryce Young

*note: evaluation of Mahomes was difficult & no QB had suceeded from that offense prior) — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) February 19, 2024

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire