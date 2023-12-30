Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt makes College Football Playoff picks

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt is not confident in Texas on Monday.

No. 3 Texas will face No. 2 Washington in the Sugar Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal on Jan. 1. The Longhorns will certainly have their hands full with the top passing offense in the country, but Texas has a lethal offense of their own.

Many national media analysts are split on who will be victorious on Monday. You can make a valid case for each of the four teams in the College Football Playoff to hoist the national championship trophy this year.

Klatt revealed his semifinal picks on Saturday shortly after media day at the Sugar Bowl. The highly respected Fox Sports analysts believes we will see Alabama vs. Washington in the national championship game.

My CFP picks for Monday Rose Bowl@AlabamaFTBL Sugar Bowl@UW_Football — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) December 30, 2023

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire