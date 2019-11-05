Following the Ravens dominant win over the Patriots on Sunday night, plenty of talking heads are back-tracking on previous takes that may have been a little harsh on Baltimore.

One of those is FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd.

Heading into Week 8, Cowherd had a segment on his show discussing the state of the AFC North race. At the time, the Ravens were 5-2 coming off a win in Seattle and a bye week, while the Browns had just dropped to 2-5 after losing to the Patriots. Yet, when comparing the two team's schedules the rest of the way, Cowherd still believed that it would be Cleveland who would be on top when it was all said and done.

"I said on the air, seriously, in a month Cleveland will be in first place and Baltimore will be in second place," he recounted on his show on Tuesday.

After watching the Ravens click on all cylinders in a 37-20 victory over New England, Cowherd had realized he should have bit his tongue.

An apology from @ColinCowherd...



For his "worst football take ever:" pic.twitter.com/rjJ0xJ7aOq



— Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 4, 2019

While Cowherd has been wrong about things before, this take seemed to be one of his most regrettable.

"I'm embarrassing. I apologize," Cowherd said. "I have told my staff to take it off the archive, it is my worst football take ever."

His full-length apology can be listened to above, but the basis of his speech was that it was wrong of him to base the take on just schedules. As he watched Lamar Jackson and company, he quickly realized there's more to the game than who is on your schedule.

Believing the Ravens are better equipped in most areas, including at head coach and quarterback, Cowherd must wish he had a time machine that could reverse what was said.

FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd apologizes for underestimating Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington