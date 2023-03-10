Fox Sports gives the Vikings ascending cornerback in latest mock draft

While free agency has yet to kick off, the Minnesota Vikings have some questions they need to be answered at the cornerback position given their lack of depth. The team could look to the NFL draft to help answer them.

On Thursday, Fox Sports released a mock draft that had the Vikings selecting Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks.

The Vikings’ terrible pass defense had no one who could effectively cover the Giants’ terrible receiving corps in the playoffs. They are desperate for help at the front and back ends. The 6-foot, 197-pound Banks ran a 4.35 at the combine and could immediately step in as the best corner in Minnesota.

Banks’ name has been gaining a lot of steam in recent weeks, and deservedly so. He’s a physical corner who Maryland trusted to match up against some of the opposing team’s best receivers.

By drafting Banks, the Vikings would get a player that would fit the type of mentality that new defensive coordinator Brian Flores would want in his scheme. Banks is aggressive by nature and loves to try and disrupt receivers at the line of scrimmage, which is exactly the energy this defense needs after last season.

