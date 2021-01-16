FOX Sports confirms reports the Lions are hiring Dan Campbell as the head coach

While it remains unofficial, another strong report indicates the Lions are hiring Dan Campbell as the team’s head coach. This one comes from FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer and comes a day after several NFL.com reports also indicated the Lions were set to hire Campbell once he becomes available.

Campbell is currently the assistant head coach and tight ends coach for the New Orleans Saints. The Saints play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night in the NFC divisional round game. The Lions cannot contact Campbell again until the Saints are eliminated from the postseason.

Glazer made his pronouncement on the FOX pregame show.

The Lions hired Rams director of collegiate scouting Brad Holmes as the GM this week. He and Campbell have no clear connections. Campbell is a former NFL tight end who played for the Lions at the end of his career. He’s been with the Saints since 2016.