Fox Sports College Football Analyst Joel Klatt updates top 10 after week 7

At the midway point of the 2023 season, we’re beginning to see who the contenders are for the College Football Playoff and who the pretenders were to start the year.

With six more weeks of the regular season to go, the Oklahoma Sooners have established themselves as the team to beat in the Big 12. Georgia and Washington have set the tone in their respective conferences, while the ACC and Big Ten feel up for grabs.

After each week’s action, Fox Sports College Football Analyst Joel Klatt releases his updated top 10.

Just missing the cut this week are Alabama, Utah, Notre Dame, and Oregon State. Falling out of the top 10 are the USC Trojans.

Let’s take a look at the list.

Georgia Bulldogs

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

They’re the champs until they’re the champs no more. The Georgia Bulldogs have won 23 in a row dating back to the 2021 SEC Championship game loss to Alabama. This week, they beat Vanderbilt 37-20.

Michigan Wolverines

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Though Michigan‘s schedule hasn’t been much to write home about, the Wolverines have taken care of business at every turn. This week, they thumped Indiana 52-7. Next week, they travel to East Lansing to take on the Michigan State Spartans.

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State kept their undefeated season rolling with a 41-3 win over Syracuse. Up next is a top-25 matchup with the Duke Blue Devils.

Oklahoma Sooners

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

The Oklahoma Sooners earned a well-deserved bye week after their win over Texas. Next up is a UCF team that hasn’t been able to stop anyone in Big 12 play.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Like Penn State, Ohio State won big this week with a 41-7 win over Purdue. Next week’s showdown with the Nittany Lions will be a fantastic atmosphere in The Shoe.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State blasted UMass 63-0 ahead of next week’s top 10 showdown with the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus.

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Penix threw for 302 yards and four touchdowns in Washington’s win, further cementing his status as the Heisman frontrunner.

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon lost a heartbreaker to the Washington Huskies. It could have gone differently had Dan Lanning opted to kick inside the red zone in the first half. But that decision didn’t look so bad in hindsight as his kicker missed with a chance to send it to overtime.

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina and Drake Maye are the real deal. They outscored Miami 41-31. Maye threw for four touchdowns, and Omarion Hampton ran for 197 yards and a score in the win.

Texas Longhorns

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Sooners have likely not seen the last of the Texas Longhorns. The schedule sets up well for the Red River Rivals to meet again in the DFW Metroplex, this time for the Big 12 championship.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire