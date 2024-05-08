FOX Sports CFB expert Joel Klatt releases an updated Top 25

The 2024 college football season will involve a lot of change for everyone, especially for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Legendary head coach Nick Saban is longer in charge after announcing his retirement in January, so seeing new head coach Kalen Deboer on the sideline every Saturday will take some getting used to.

On top of that, 2024 will be the first year of conference expansion with the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners set to join the SEC as well as some moving parts in the Big Ten. Additionally, the four-team playoff has been replaced with the 12-team playoffs which will also be starting this year.

Despite all of the changes coming to Tuscaloosa, the expectations are still an SEC championship and to compete for a national title.

As spring football has officially wrapped up, FOX Sports CFB Analyst Joel Klatt released an updated top 25. Klatt ranks the Crimson Tide No. 7 in the country behind three other SEC programs (Georgia, Texas and Ole Miss).

The new coaching staff will certainly have to prove itself on the field, but Alabama has the roster to go toe-to-toe with anyone in the country. We will find out just how good this Alabama team is rather quickly with Georgia coming to Tuscaloosa for the first conference game of the year.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe is the highest returning Heisman trophy vote getter from a season ago and will have an argument as the best player in college football this year. Milroe will always have a special place in the hearts of the Alabama faithful after staying through the coaching change, but he has a chance to cement himself in Alabama history with a big 2024 season.

Now that spring ball is over, @joelklatt gives you his latest top 25 👏 pic.twitter.com/mhflzzXeTS — The Joel Klatt Show: A CFB Pod (@JoelKlattShow) May 6, 2024

