FOX Sports celebrates Kirk Ferentz, Iowa’s offensive NFL talent development

The Iowa Hawkeyes have undoubtedly become known for their defense and special teams lately. But, amid that, there is still development among offensive positions and plenty of offensive players going from the Hawkeyes’ program to the NFL.

Everyone and their mother knows there is only one school with the claim to “Tight End U” and that school resides in Iowa City. But, that isn’t where the offensive production from Iowa ends.

FOX Sports pulled together data analyzing offensive players who have been drafted under current Big Ten head coaches to see how these coaches are doing at developing NFL talent on a position-by-position basis.

Kirk Ferentz has the added bonus of tenure on his side to strengthen his case at developing players, but that can’t knock him. Being able to run a stable and steady program for so long speaks volumes and to continue churning out NFL talent is all the more impressive. Here is a look at a few positions that Kirk Ferentz is near tops in the Big Ten of turning into NFL talent.

Quarterbacks

C.J. Beathard

Like it or not, Kirk Ferentz has quietly turned his quarterbacks into NFL talents. This isn’t to say he is pumping out first-round NFL draft picks, but many have found homes as backups. Ricky Stanzi, C.J. Beathard, and Nate Stanley found their way to the NFL.

The track record for others is only slightly better, though the length of tenure does seem to have a notable impact on developing QBs as Kirk Ferentz (29 seasons as a head coach), Pat Fitzgerald (17), James Franklin (12) and Bret Bielema (14) are the only Big Ten coaches other than Day to have more than one quarterback drafted. All of Ferentz’s three signal-callers were former three-stars, while interestingly Franklin has been the only one to develop a five-, four- and three-star out of high school into an NFL pick. – Bryan Fischer, FOX Sports

Tight Ends

This one comes as no shock. The tradition is long and storied with tight ends from Iowa. There is Dallas Clark, George Kittle, T.J. Hockenson, Noah Fant and most recently Sam LaPorta. The tradition should continue with one of, if not both of the current Hawkeye tight ends Erick All and Luke Lachey going to the NFL soon.

When it comes to tight end, Ferentz is the only natural place to go. Under Ferentz, Iowa has produced 12 NFL Draft picks at tight end — representing a full third of all draft picks combined by active Big Ten coaches at the position. The track record remains doubly impressive for somebody whose early NFL selections pre-dated much of the internet recruiting era — starting all the back with the first draft pick Ferentz coached in Austin Wheatley, a tight end/punter recruited by Hayden Fry who was taken in the fifth round by the Saints. 2003 first-round pick Dallas Clark began his college career as a walk-on, while the past three Hawkeyes tight ends (Sam LaPorta, Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson) were all off the board by early in the second round after arriving in school as three-star recruits. The same is true of the best of the bunch in George Kittle before San Francisco drafted him in the fifth round a few years prior. Having recruited 32 players through the 2020 class just at tight end, having 38% wind up drafted is a pretty good clip considering how it is used in both the college and pro games. – Fischer, FOX Sports

Offensive linemen

Not far behind the tight ends coming from Iowa, is the run of great offensive linemen the NFL has seen lately. Tristan Wirfs and Tyler Linderbaum were each first-round picks. They are two in a long, long list of offensive linemen to make the jump after developing under Kirk Ferentz.

To nobody’s surprise in terms of both quantity and quality, Iowa has a central role in terms of offensive linemen being developed by Big Ten coaches. All told, 19 offensive linemen total have been drafted out of the school since Ferentz’s arrival, including recent first-rounders like Tyler Linderbaum (three-stars), Tristan Wirfs (four-stars) and Brandon Scherff (three-stars). Breaking things down further, eight of the 19 Hawkeyes were offensive tackles and were taken with a median pick inside the first round (No. 23 overall). Notably, Ferentz seems to have a slightly better track record with those more underrated along the line coming out of high school than the highly regarded talent he’s gotten to work with. Wirfs is among the 33% of OL who were considered four-stars or up recruited by Ferentz to wind up being drafted, but the average star rating of Iowa’s drafted offensive linemen actually comes in at a tick under three stars (2.7 to be exact) when factoring in so many former walk-ons or those regarded as two- or zero-stars who made it to the league. – Fischer, FOX Sports

NFL offensive talent by the numbers

Here is a look at the offensive players drafted under Kirk Ferentz broken down by position:

Overall offensive players drafted: 40

QB: 3

RB: 2

TE: 12

WR: 4

OL: 19

