Fox Sports, CBS peg Trojans to Las Vegas Bowl vs Maryland

The bowl projections are going to be busy in the week leading up to the conference title games. The USC Trojans will be relegated to a smaller game after a 7-5 season and a massive disappointment in Lincoln Riley’s second year with the school.

A couple of outlets had the Trojans slotted to face Maryland in the Las Vegas Bowl, with both Jerry Palm of CBS and Bryan Fischer of Fox Sports having the Trojans-Terrapins matchup.

What’s interesting here is that USC-Maryland would be a future Big Ten matchup with the Trojans heading to the conference in 2024 amid all the shuffling across college football.

Maryland finished the year 7-5 after the Terps defeated Rutgers on Saturday. Those expecting a star QB battle between Caleb Williams and Taulia Tagovailoa won’t likely see that, with Williams expected to sit out in preparation for the 2024 NFL draft.

The Trojans went from contending for the College Football Playoff and Pac-12 title game in October to likely a spot in either the Las Vegas Bowl or Sun Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire