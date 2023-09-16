Fox Sports bringing 'Big Noon Kickoff' show to UC for Big 12 opener vs. Oklahoma

The Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff pregame show comes to UC prior to the Bearcats Big 12 opener with Oklahoma.

After back-to-back weeks of covering former Reds outfielder Deion Sanders, a/k/a "Coach Prime", and his Colorado Buffaloes, Fox Sports will be bringing their pregame show to the University of Cincinnati.

Less than two years after ESPN's College GameDay came to town in Nov. 2021, the Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff pregame show will emanate from UC's campus prior to their high noon Big 12 opener at Nippert Stadium against Oklahoma's Sooners.

More details will be announced as they come available. The Big 12 made the announcement early Saturday afternoon.

What is the Big Noon Kickoff?

The show is in its fifth season and premiered on Aug. 31, 2019. It is the pregame show for Fox College Football and its 12:00 ET/9:00 a.m. PT kickoff window. Rob Stone is the host along with panelists Urban Meyer, Reggie Bush, Brady Quinn, Mark Ingram II and Matt Leinart. Chris "Bear" Fallica joined the team this season jumping over from his ESPN prognosticating desk. "Tearjerker" Tom Rinaldi, another ESPN alumnus, also appears often accompanied by melodramatic music.

Another sellout is expected at Nippert Stadium for the Oklahoma game.

Notes on the Big Noon Kickoff cast

Rob Stone

Stone was also formerly at ESPN and has hosted everything from the Pro Bowlers Tour to Nathan's 4th of July Hot Dog Eating Contest. He's also called prominent soccer, college football and college basketball games.

Ohio State NCAA college football head coach Urban Meyer leads the team in singing Carmen Ohio after beating Miami of Ohio 56-10, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2012, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Urban Meyer

Meyer was actually a defensive back for the UC Bearcats in the 1980s while playing baseball in the Atlanta Braves farm system. His coaching career began as a defensive backs coach at St. Xavier High School before gravitating to assistant jobs at Ohio State and Notre Dame. His first heading coach job was at Bowling Green (2001-2002). From there he moved on to Utah (2003-2004), Florida (2005-2010) and Ohio State (2012-2018). He was on the Big Noon Kickoff from inception until taking the brief detour with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. Meyer returned to the show last season.

Meyer's sisters, Gigi and Erika both hold degrees from UC, with Gigi Escoe formerly serving as a Vice Provost for Undergraduate Affairs. Urban Meyer Sr. (grandfather), Urban Meyer Jr. (father) and former coach Urban Meyer III all have UC degrees. Meyer was in the Sigma Chi fraternity.

University of Cincinnati interim Head coach Jeff Quinn congratulates Florida coach Urban Meyer on his win in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana Friday, Jan. 1, 2010.

Meyer won three national championships including two at Florida (2006, 2008) and one at Ohio State (2014). With the Buckeyes, he won Big Ten championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018. His Florida Gators handed UC their only loss of the 2009 season when they bit the Bearcats 51-24 on Jan. 1, 2010 in the Sugar Bowl after Brian Kelly had departed for Notre Dame. He also beat Tommy Tuberville's Bearcats in Columbus, 50-28 in 2014.

Reggie Bush had his 2005 Heisman Trophy vacated for NCAA violations but is now a College Football Hall of Famer.

Reggie Bush

Bush is set to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and was the Heisman winner in 2005 when he ran for 1,740 yards and 18 touchdowns for USC's Trojans. However, he voluntarily returned the trophy when it was deemed he was given improper benefits. He was also the winner of the Doak Walker and Walter Camp awards and played 11 NFL seasons, winning Super Bowl XLIV with the New Orleans Saints.

Brady Quinn

Quinn has been with Fox since 2014. He led Notre Dame to back-to-back BCS bowl appearances in the 2006 Fiesta Bowl and 2007 Sugar Bowl and won a Maxwell Player of the Year Award. The quarterback left South Bend leading the Irish in career pass attempts, completion yards and touchdown passes. He's a former first-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns.

1/7/2010 - Jay Janner/AMERICAN-STATESMAN - Alabama running back Mark Ingram celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown over Texas at the National Championship Game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Thursday Jan. 7, 2010.

Mark Ingram II

Ingram was the 2009 Heisman winner for Alabama where he led them to their first SEC title since 1999 and their first national championship since 1992. He was the MVP of that title game between the Crimson Tide and Texas. Ingram was a first-round pick of the Seahawks in 2011 and played 12 NFL seasons.

Southern Cal quarterback Matt Leinart accepts the Heisman Trophy as the nations\'s top college football player Saturday. AP photo

Matt Leinart

Leinart was the 2004 Heisman Trophy winner for USC leading them to a national championship and two AP poll titles. He was 37-2 as a starting quarterback for the Trojans. Leinart was a first-round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2006 and played six NFL seasons.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Fox Sports brings 'Big Noon Kickoff' Show to UC priot to Oklahoma game