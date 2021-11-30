FOX Sports announces full TV schedule for Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

FOX Sports announced Tuesday its full coverage schedule for the Busch Light Clash on Feb. 5-6 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The plan will feature two days of televised on-track action culminating in Sunday’s main event at 6 p.m. ET on FOX.

This year the annual exhibition race will move to the West Coast for the first time and take place on a 0.25-mile track inside the historic venue. FOX will kick off its coverage at noon ET on Saturday, Feb. 5, with a two-hour practice session televised on FS2.

Single-car qualifying will then take place at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday on FS1, and that will determine the fields and set the lineups for Sunday’s qualifying heat races. The four fastest cars from Saturday’s single-car runs will be on the pole for each of Sunday’s four heat races.

All of Sunday’s coverage will take place on FOX, and it will start at 2 p.m. ET with NASCAR RaceDay. That show will lead up to the four heat races and the two last-chance qualifying races beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

NASCAR RaceDay will return at 5 p.m. ET, leading up to the 6 p.m. ET coverage of the 150-lap main event on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Mark your calendars for this unique event that will unofficially kick off the 2022 NASCAR season and feature the debut of the Next Gen car.