FOX Sports analyst fully expects Bryce Young’s Panthers to win the NFC South

The Carolina Panthers were one of the poorer teams in the NFL last season as they finished the season 7-10 and fired their head coach Matt Rhule just weeks into the season. On top of that, inconsistencies at the quarterback position between Baker Mayfield, P.J Walker and Sam Darnold didn’t help. None of the three completed over 60% of their passes and they combined for only 16 touchdowns to 12 interceptions.

The offseason, however, has been electric for the Panthers as they brought in proven head coach Frank Reich to run the show. They also traded for the top pick in the 2023 NFL draft where they selected former Alabama Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. The Carolina defense was excellent last season, and they will be expected to have another great year.

With all of the changes made in Charlotte, a lot of people view the Panthers as a dark horse team to make the playoffs in 2023. Bucky Brooks of FOX Sports took it a step further as he declared Young’s new team a “shoe-in” to win the NFC South and qualify for the postseason. Brooks appeared on NFL Total Access saying, “Go ahead and pencil them in, they’re winning the division… This is the best team in the NFC South and part of the reason is because Bryce Young is going to come in and be a stabilizing force.”

Young was underwhelming in his preseason debut, completing four of six passing attempts for 21 yards in his preseason debut against the Jets. The biggest takeaway from the game was how poorly the Panthers offensive line played, which must get cleaned up before the start of the season.

"They are going to the playoffs and they should go with a banner saying they won the NFC South" 🏆@BuckyBrooks predicting the @Panthers future 👀 pic.twitter.com/YC9F7hzE6q — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) July 31, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire