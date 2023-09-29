Fox Sports 1’s ‘Undisputed’ to air live from Boulder ahead of USC-Colorado

Fox announced that its morning debate show Undisputed will hit the road this week. The show will air live from Boulder, Colorado, ahead of the Pac-12 matchup between Colorado and the USC Trojans.

“We’re taking the show on the road!” The show’s account on X, formerly Twitter, posted a few days ago.

This continues the recent and dramatic increase in national coverage of the Buffaloes. Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime, is the coach everyone wants to talk to — and about. The Pat McAfee Show was in Boulder and was marked by an appearance from “The Rock,” Dwayne Johnson, who also appeared on ESPN’s “College GameDay” show. Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” will also be at USC-Colorado, after appearing on the Colorado campus in Boulder earlier this season for the Week 2 game (September 9) between the Buffaloes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

“Undisputed” is hosted by Skip Bayless and staffed by two former players: former Seattle Seahawks star and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Richard Sherman and USC football legend Keyshawn Johnson.

Follow Buffaloes Wire for complete coverage of Deion Sanders and Colorado, as CU prepares to play USC on Fox Big Noon Saturday.

USC win over ASU felt like a loss in many ways.

Alex Grinch is not quieting his critics, and bigger tests await.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire