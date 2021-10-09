On Fox pregame show Bruce Feldman weighs in on Ed Orgeron
Massive game for the LSU Tigers on tap Saturday evening from Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.
The Tigers coming off the disappointing loss against Auburn, a game in which they led by two possessions in the first and second halves. In the fourth quarter, the team led 19-10 and failed to hold onto the lead. The defense allowed Bo Nix to make enough plays while the offense managed just 54 yards of offense, less than 2.9 yards per play.
After losses to UCLA to begin the year and the latest against Auburn, head coach Ed Orgeron has come under scrutiny. This is a spot that is familiar for Orgeron, during his first season as the permanent head coach of the Tigers in 2017, LSU started 3-2 following an embarrassing loss at home to Troy.
As Fox Sports and The Athletic analyst, Bruce Feldman stated on Saturday morning, that seat is warming up for Ed Orgeron.
“Ed Orgeron is not even two years removed from leading LSU to a national title but his seat is in fact warm and it got a lot warmer with the home loss last week to Auburn. Now Orgeron is 48-16 at LSU but he is working for an AD in Scott Woodward who is not the one who hired him and Woodward likes to make splashy hires. Remember, Woodward when he was at Washington hired Chris Petersen and when he was at A&M he got Jimbo Fisher to leave FSU and go to College Station.
This is a big uphill climb for Orgeron now. They go to 5-0 Kentucky today, then they play Florida, at Ole Miss, at Alabama and then Arkansas, that’s five top 20 teams. It’s kind of optimistic to think they may go 3-2 over that stretch with the way they’ve been playing. But, remember this, in 2017 Orgeron was in a very similar situation. His team was 3-2, he was facing a lot of heat, people doubted him, and that’s when his team started to go on a roll.” – via 247Sports