Fox NFL Sunday calls Detroit Lions 'NFL's biggest losers' but offers hope

If you're not from Detroit or a Lions fan, you may have another meaning, for a multi-generational fan base that's suffered far too long, it means, "Same Old Lions."

2021 has offered the same premise of the "Same Old Lions", however the crushing heartbreak has come in the form of two 50+ yard field goals, including a record-breaking kick from Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens. It marks the first time in NFL history a team lost two games in a season where they gave up field goals of more than 50+ yards as time expired.

Fashioning themselves as experts — maybe even innovators — in agony and pain, the Lions accomplished that feat within the first five games of the season.

In a segment during the NFL on Fox pregame show, host Curt Menefee, and the rest of the Fox crew took a deep dive into the pain of Lions misery.

As the crew wrapped up the segment, Michael Strahan offered some words on his former teammate and Lions head coach Dan Campbell. Strahan talked about Campbell's passion and pointed out that he knows Campbell isn't much of a crier so that moment after the Vikings loss really meant something.

Additionally, Jimmy Johnson, Howie Long, Terry Bradshaw, along with Menefee and Strahan all were in agreement that Campbell's Lions weren't the "Same Old Lions." Bradshaw, a strong critic of former head coach Matt Patricia even went as far to pick the Lions in their game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

A Detroit Lions fan sticks out in a sea of Minnesota Vikings fans at U.S. Bank Stadium, Oct. 10, 2021 in Minneapolis.

"I've said this, all of us noticed. This team plays hard," Bradshaw said. "Today, I think they'll get their first victory."

For all the jokes about the franchise — of which there are many — there has been a change that many are seeing around the league. Will it result in a win? Perhaps, but there's always hope.

