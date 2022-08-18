Fox NFL Sunday Anchor Can Feel the Change

The Minnesota Vikings went all-in to try and right the ship this offseason.

Seeing that things weren’t going towards a Super Bowl, ownership decided to move on and try a different approach.

Adding General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Head Coach Kevin O’Connell was the first step in that process with the focus on bringing a culture of collaboration.

When visiting the joint practices between the Vikings and San Francisco 49ers, Fox NFL Sunday host Curt Menefee sees the change in energy.

“It’s a totally different atmosphere than it’s been before,” said Menefee. “And that’s not a knock against Mike Zimmer’s regime. I love Mike he’s one of my favorite guys. This camp feels lighter. There is a different energy around this team right now. That’s something you can only get by visiting a team at training camp.”

High praise from the well-traveled host of Fox’s pregame show.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire