Fox News Shocked Olympic Basketball Team Celebrated Victory With Booze

Fox News came under a severe amount of Twitter mockery on Monday after it suggested the notion that American Olympians might celebrate a gold medal victory by drinking alcohol was somehow shocking.

The network went into pearl-clutching mode after Team USA basketball star Kevin Durant posted clips to Instagram showing he and his fellow hoop players celebrating their fourth consecutive gold medal by drinking Lobos Tequila, a booze brand in which LeBron James is a major investor.

As you can see below, the team seems happily buzzed after the win against France, which beat Team USA earlier in the Olympics.

Since Fox News personalities like Laura Ingraham have gone after members of the U.S. Olympic team for being “self-promoting woke-sters,” the network decided that “pearl-clutching” was the best take for a story on the post-victory celebration.

Many Twitter users quickly mocked the network’s attempt to make a happy moment for the team seem somehow shocking or alarming.

Story continues

someone at Fox saw Black people having fun and decided this nonsense needs to stop https://t.co/VxkseKre0K — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) August 9, 2021

*dying* at the scare quotes around "drunk" https://t.co/VVPIGn53U6 — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) August 9, 2021

The radical right HATES that Team USA won the most gold medals. https://t.co/Gsbhj6iT2S — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) August 9, 2021

Nobody tell #FoxNews about Rush Limbaugh's OxyContin problem.



Kevin Durant #Olympics stats:

3 gold medals

435 points in 22 games (99 points more than anyone else)

71 3-pointers



Draymond Green:

2 gold medals, 3 NBA championships https://t.co/PqULduHJvp — Rick G. Rosner (@dumbassgenius) August 9, 2021

Some people had questions.

😂😂😂 how is this a story? https://t.co/H83efoVe7V — Jack Wascher (@JackWascher) August 9, 2021

PARENTS: How will YOU be tackling this subject with your kids? https://t.co/G1CkWH1re2 — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) August 9, 2021

One person suggested there was a time and place to celebrate ― and that place is when you’re broadcasting live.

Outrageous. Everyone knows that the only acceptable time be drunk is when you’re on the air. https://t.co/cBIhGa9RZP — Joshua Gans (@joshgans) August 9, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.