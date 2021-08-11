Fox News dragged for report about ‘drunk’ Durant, Green celebrating Olympic win

The idea of athletes celebrating victories with alcohol was called out as ironic across social media.

Social media users are trolling Fox News for a report that NBA players Kevin Durant and Draymond Green were drunk after their team defeated France to win the gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

In a report yesterday, Fox broadcasters cited videos from Green’s Instagram page, in which the champions were toasting their victory with Lobos tequila, which is owned, in part, by Los Angeles Lakers veteran LeBron James. The brand tweeted the clip.

Kevin Durant (left) and Draymond Green (right) of Team United States celebrate following the United States’ victory over France in the Men’s Basketball Finals game Saturday at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Green and Durant were heard shouting out the fellow NBA star, saying, “Aye Bron … we got that Lobos in the cup.” The news outlet reported Jayson Tatum, their Team USA squad-mate, is overheard calling the two players drunk.

However, the idea of happy athletic champions celebrating victories with alcohol was called out as ironic across social media.

Two contrasting tones pic.twitter.com/Y87KkZfAZj — Steve Sandmeyer (@SteveSandmeyer) August 9, 2021

Sports reporter Chris Rongey wrote on Twitter: “Thank you for looking into this, guys. Now could you please investigate whether or not I got drunk on my 21st?”

Monte Poole, who hosts a podcast about the Golden State Warriors, accused the network of “scrubbing for a scandal.”

Brandon Contes of Mediaite recalled Tom Brady, the quarterback who was visibly stumbling and intoxicated at the championship boat parade when he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl.

Contes posited that the network was seeking to blast the players because many NBA athletes have been vocal about social justice. They were also frequent targets of former President Donald Trump, who remains idolized at the network, according to some.

Tyler Conway from Bleacher Report also chimed in on the Fox News story, opining, “someone at Fox saw Black people having fun and decided this nonsense needs to stop.”

As previously reported, the men’s Olympic basketball team lost their opening game to France and came back to win the title.

“Every championship is special, and the group you’re with is special, but I can be honest and say this is the most responsibility I’ve ever felt,” said U.S. coach Gregg Popovich. “You’re playing for so many people that are watching, and for a country, and other countries involved. The responsibility was awesome. I felt it every day for several years now. I’m feeling pretty light now and looking forward to getting back to the hotel.”

At the press conference following the Saturday win, Durant said, “Each and every one of us put in that work every single day, from coaches to the trainers to the players.”

“We all came in with that goal of, ‘Let’s finish this thing off. Let’s build a family. Let’s build this team. Let’s grow this team every day.’ … Man, it’s just incredible to be a part of something so special, and I’m bonding with these guys for life, this family for life.”

