Fox News anchor says Karl Marx wrote Mein Kampf before admitting he ‘misspoke’

Fox anchor says Karl Marx wrote Mein Kampf (Fox News)

A Fox News anchor was mocked for claiming on the conservative channel that Karl Marx wrote Mein Kampf.

Anchor Bill Hemmer got his historical figures mixed up as he forgot that Adolf Hitler wrote the book, rather than the socialist philosopher.

“I remember 20 years old going to Trier, Germany, and trying to find the home of Karl Marx, cause, you know, 1848 – he wrote Mein Kampf,” Hemmer said on America’s Newsroom.

“I want to know what it was all about.”

Later in the show Hemmer admitted his mistake, saying: “I misspoke. 1848. Karl Marx. The Communist Manifesto.”

Hitler wrote his autobiographical and anti-Semitic manifesto in 1925, while Marx wrote the Manifesto with Friedrich Engels.

Apparently, Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer thinks Karl Marx wrote Mein Kampf.



"I remember 20 years old going to Trier, Germany and trying to find the home of Karl Marx cuz, y'know, 1848 -- he wrote Mein Kampf. I want to know what it's all about." pic.twitter.com/9sa6inGqpi — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 10, 2021

Mr Hemmer’s comments came during a discussion about whether critical race theory should be taught in elementary schools.

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen had said that college students should be the ones studying difficult ideologies, not youngsters in grade schools.

That is when Mr Hemmer said that he believed teaching CRT at university was “fair game” and mistakenly explained his own previous interest in Karl Marx.

Social media users were quick to make fun of the anchor.

“Hitler wrote The Diary of Anne Frank and Anne Frank wrote Capital so it works out in the end,” tweeted @itsJeffTiedrich.

And @Fraude_101 dded: “I was so passionate about studying Charles Darwin at college I flew to England to try and find his house, because you know, he wrote The Satanic Verses, and that was like incredible.”

Story continues

Read More

Texas House orders arrest of absent Democrats after state’s Supreme Court overturns protection order

Rise of the Zoom cities: The hotspots booming under remote work and why you should move there

Prince Andrew sued by Virginia Giuffre over Epstein sex abuse claims: What happens next?

Mother is hospitalised with Covid after not getting vaccine during pregnancy

Pressure builds on Texas Democrats as some end holdout

Biden says Cuomo did ‘a hell of a job’ as governor aside from his ‘personal behavior’