FOX NASCAR on-air team set for Daytona and beyond

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — FOX Sports embarks on its 19th season of NASCAR coverage at Daytona Speedweeks in February with unparalleled expertise broadcasting the DAYTONA 500 in front of and behind the camera.

DAYTONA 500

Led by veteran play-by-play announcer Mike Joy, broadcasting his 40th DAYTONA 500 for live television or radio, the FOX NASCAR on-air team brings a collective 200 years of experience covering the “Great American Race.” Joining Joy in the FOX NASCAR booth is the Hall of Fame duo of three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Darrell Waltrip, broadcasting his 16th DAYTONA 500, and four-time champion and 2019 Hall of Fame inductee Jeff Gordon, covering his fourth in the FOX Sports booth. Gordon is a three-time DAYTONA 500 champion, and Waltrip won the 1989 running.

Longtime race analyst and two-time DAYTONA 500-winning crew chief Larry McReynolds, back with FOX for his 16th Daytona Speedweeks as a broadcaster, continues to partner with Joy, Waltrip and Gordon, delivering unmatched insight from the brand-new state-of-the-art, multi-purpose virtual studio set housed in the FOX Sports studios in Charlotte.

FOX Sports‘ pit road reporting team of Matt Yocum (19th DAYTONA 500), Jamie Little (fifth), Vince Welch (fifth) and Regan Smith (second) are poised to deliver behind-the-scenes stories from pit road, as well as up-to-the-minute updates as the race unfolds.

By McReynolds‘ side in the virtual studio for DAYTONA 500 coverage is new network coverage cost Shannon Spake, covering her 13th DAYTONA 500, and analysts Ricky Craven and Bobby Labonte. Spake broadens her skill set in 2019, hosting FOX NASCAR‘s coverage of all Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series races. She also anchors NASCAR RACEDAY, FOX Sports‘ prerace show for the Cup Series, and NASCAR RACEDAY-XFINITY, its prerace show for the Xfinity Series.

Also in the Charlotte virtual studio for the DAYTONA 500 are FOX NASCAR analysts Ricky Craven and Bobby Labonte. Spake and FOX NASCAR host Adam Alexander anchor DAYTONA 500 Qualifying and The Clash at Daytona studio shows with analysts Michael Waltrip and Smith.

Longtime FOX NASCAR host Chris Myers helps shoulder the load for Daytona 500 prerace programming for the 17th time, as do Alexander and analyst Michael Waltrip (eighth).

FOX NASCAR lead race producer Barry Landis, coordinating producer Richie Zyontz and director Artie Kempner return for their 16th DAYTONA 500 and 19th NASCAR season with FOX.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES & “Drivers Only” Broadcast

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to FOX Sports for the fifth consecutive season, with Alexander again handling play-by-play duties alongside analyst Michael Waltrip and a rotation of prominent Monster Energy Series drivers to be announced in the near future. At Daytona, defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano calls the Xfinity season opener with Alexander and Waltrip.

Little, Yocum and Smith cover stories and updates on pit road. Additionally, FOX Sports brings back its “Drivers Only” NASCAR Xfinity Series broadcast, with a driver lineup to be announced in the near future. Pam Miller returns as lead race producer for all NASCAR Xfinity Series events on FOX Sports, with Kempner directing.

NASCAR GANDER OUTDOORS TRUCK SERIES

FOX Sports offers exclusive coverage of the entire NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series season for the 18th consecutive year with Welch on the call alongside analysts Phil Parsons and Michael Waltrip. Hermie Sadler, Alan Cavanna and Jamie Howe deliver pit reports from Daytona.

Kaitlyn Vincie steps up with a move from pit road to the prerace anchor chair, hosting NASCAR RACEDAY-NGOTS prior to each NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race race, alongside Jeff Hammond and two-time series champion Todd Bodine.

FOX NASCAR race producer Mark Smith returns for his eighth Truck Series season in 2019, while director Roger Vincent is back for his 12th.

A final announcement regarding the full NASCAR RACE HUB and NASCAR RACE HUB: WEEKEND EDITION on-air team, including additional new hires, is forthcoming next week.

FOX NASCAR has won 18 Sports Emmy Awards since its inaugural year of coverage in 2001, including four for Outstanding Live Sports Series, seven for Live Event Audio/Sound and five for Live Technical Team Remote.