Fox in line for new Hearts deal - gossip
B team manager Liam Fox will sign a new contract at Hearts after rejecting an approach to become assistant manager at Edinburgh rivals Hibs. (Daily Record)
Read the rest of Monday's Scottish gossip.
B team manager Liam Fox will sign a new contract at Hearts after rejecting an approach to become assistant manager at Edinburgh rivals Hibs. (Daily Record)
Read the rest of Monday's Scottish gossip.
A video showed the Eagles center's wife and a woman yelling at each other in a parking lot.
The Detroit Tigers' scoreboard operator had some fun at Aaron Rodgers' expense during Sunday's game with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Kristaps Porziņģis acknowledged that "something happened" but declined to elaborate on an apparent Game 2 injury. He's adamant that he'll play in Game 3.
We put a bow on our draft season coverage on the pod with the one and only Dalton Del Don. It's been a minute since we've had our beloved 'Stat Nerd' co-host on the show and boy does he deliver in his glorious return. Del Don shares 12 rookie fantasy ranking hot takes that get heat checked by Matt Harmon. Some takes are thought provoking while others have Harmon's head spinning
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
While it's not the best week for securing pitching services on the fantasy waiver wire, Fred Zinkie has you covered with a blueprint to maneuver the hurdles.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
This was not your typical Verstappen snoozer.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus continues his positional exit interviews with the shooting guards.
It has been a bizarre two months for the star boxer.
Dalton Del Don reveals the top widely available hitters fantasy baseball managers should consider adding for Week 8.
Scott Pianowski breaks down the recent NFL schedule release from a fantasy football perspective.
Saturday's 5-1 shellacking by Colombia reignited scrutiny on U.S. men's national team head coach Gregg Berhalter.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
Over 90 minutes Saturday at Commanders Field, a test turned into an embarrassment, the worst defeat of the Gregg Berhalter era, and the worst possible start to what should be a special summer.
Clark said she'd use the decision as motivation while Fever coach Christie Sides said Clark told her that "they woke a monster."
Jim Otto appeared in 210 straight games for the Raiders and was one of just three players who appeared in every single regular season AFL game throughout his career.
Carlos Alcaraz has won his third Grand Slam trophy.
Dan Hurley may be headed to the Lakers. It was probably inevitable.
No doubt diehard fans will view this as yet another act of desperation by NASCAR to curb its ratings woes.