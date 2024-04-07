Fox leads Sacramento against Brooklyn after 40-point showing

Sacramento Kings (44-33, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (31-47, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Kings -7; over/under is 221

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento visits the Brooklyn Nets after De'Aaron Fox scored 40 points in the Kings' 101-100 loss to the Boston Celtics.

The Nets are 19-20 on their home court. Brooklyn is 4-6 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Kings have gone 21-18 away from home. Sacramento ranks fourth in the league averaging 14.3 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.6% from downtown. Fox leads the team averaging 2.8 makes while shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.

The Nets' 13.5 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 13.2 per game the Kings give up. The Kings are shooting 47.9% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 47.3% the Nets' opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Kings won 131-118 in the last matchup on Dec. 12.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikal Bridges is averaging 20.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Nets. Dennis Schroder is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19.8 points, 13.7 rebounds and 8.2 assists for the Kings. Fox is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 5-5, averaging 107.8 points, 44.9 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points per game.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 108.6 points, 44.8 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Dennis Smith Jr.: out (hip), Dariq Whitehead: out for season (shin), Ben Simmons: out for season (back), Keita Bates-Diop: out for season (shin), Cameron Johnson: out (toe).

Kings: Malik Monk: out (mcl sprain), Kevin Huerter: out for season (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.