Fox to lead Piedmont Triad Partnership

Aug. 8—TRIAD — Mike Fox said his career has immersed him in both the public and the private sides of economic development.

A Greensboro attorney, he's helped clients navigate zoning cases with local governments so they can expand their businesses. As a member of the N.C. Board of Transportation for eight years and its chairman since 2017, he's had a hand in planning major public infrastructure projects that help recruit companies.

He said the combined experiences have prepared him well for his next endeavor: becoming the president of the Piedmont Triad Partnership, effective Sept. 1.

"It is a great intersection of a lot of other things I've been doing in my life regarding economic development," said Fox.

Stan Kelly, the current PTP president and CEO, will continue in the latter role during a yearlong transition period, after which Fox will take on the CEO role as well.

"I really believe in the PTP mission, which is a regional approach to economic development, where our area works together to market itself and develop programs to create a better workforce (and) better sites that are available for economic development," Fox said. "I think that's the right way to go, and Stan Kelly has really done a great job in the last few years in getting everyone pulling together, with the concept that a win for one is a win for all. That's how I like to work."

As president of the PTP, Fox will continue the "Carolina Core" campaign, partnering with economic development leaders throughout central North Carolina to recruit new businesses and jobs.

"Nobody is better connected or suited to take our regional economic development efforts to the next level than Mike Fox," said Jim Melvin, president of the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation and a member of the PTP board of directors, which appointed Fox to the job.

"In addition to his successful legal career, Mike's extensive experience as the N.C. Board of Transportation chairman, member of the N.C. Railroad Co. board and longstanding statewide relationships make him the ideal candidate to continue the economic momentum and collaboration in the Carolina Core established under Stan Kelly's leadership."

Fox, a partner with Tuggle Duggins in Greensboro, said he will continue in his private law practice while leading PTP.

He said the organization is "a coordinator, a connector and a supporter" of local economic development agencies, and can help with specific projects or with issues that need attention at the state level.

"I've enjoyed working with all of our local economic development groups, as well as the folks at the state — the secretary of commerce, the president of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, Chris Chung," Fox said. "Those are all folks I've worked with, wearing some of my other hats. So I'm pretty familiar with the people."

While some of the focus is on industrial megasites in the central part of the state that are intended for large-scale manufacturers, Fox stressed that the Carolina Core effort is about more than this.

"There are a number of great sites that aren't megasites that are very desirable for economic development," he said. "It's a lot like baseball, in that, if the entire strategy is to hit home runs, that may not be an effective strategy. A lot of teams win by hitting a bunch of singles and doubles and triples. And, I think as economic development goes, you've got to be willing to do all those things."

He continued, "We as a community can't just sit back and say we're just betting everything on three or four megasites, because there are a whole lot of companies out there that are coming and bringing 200, 300, 400 jobs. And it only takes about three or four of those to add up to a megasite. So you can't necessarily leave those out in your strategies."

