Fox’s Joel Klatt makes bizarre comment on USC-Notre Dame football

Joel Klatt is an intelligent, generally sharp college football analyst and commentator. He is good at his job. Yet, all of us who either write or speak for a living run into moments when we say something which seems good on paper but then doesn’t sound good after the fact. It happens. It happened to Klatt when he talked about the USC-Notre Dame football series. Fighting Irish Wire has more on this, picking up this quote from Klatt to talk-show host Colin Cowherd:

“It’s not USC’s job to move off of Notre Dame as much as it is college football’s job and some overarching governing body scheduling, in particular for parity, so that the best teams have to play the most difficult schedules and the worse teams have some break, in particular in their nonconference slate.”

College football needs to intervene and break up the USC-Notre Dame football series? That sure seems to be Klatt’s basic point. Klatt also says the best teams should have to play the most difficult schedules. Wait a minute — isn’t that what USC and Notre Dame want? Isn’t that what they aspire to do (and have done)?

Joel Klatt’s point might have merit, but USC-Notre Dame is not the case study or the representative example which buttresses his point.

