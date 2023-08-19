FOX includes Iowa among teams that can make first College Football Playoff appearance

Can the Iowa Hawkeyes make the College Football Playoff for the first time this season?

That might be too far of a leap for some right now. But, if the defense and special teams resemble what Hawkeye fans have seen each of the past two seasons and the offense improves with quarterback Cade McNamara at the helm, then is it really altogether crazy?

FOX Sports’ RJ Young thinks it’s possible. On his “The Number One College Football Show,” Young shared why Iowa is among a group of teams that could make their first-time College Football Playoff appearances during the 2023 season.

Is Cade McNamara the missing piece for the Hawkeyes? 🤔@RJ_Young thinks so ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ngPfodtwcH — The Number One College Football Show (@numberoneshow) August 18, 2023

Young’s rationale starts with the fact that Iowa avoids Michigan and Ohio State in the regular season.

“So, the road really is about Penn State. They have Penn State on schedule. We would love for you to get by Penn State if you’re going to make it to the College Football Playoff, but you don’t need to do that. You need to win the Big Ten West and then you’ve got a seat at the table,” Young said.

The scheduling advantage is no secret, and Iowa doesn’t have to make any excuses for it. Just take care of business in the Big Ten West and then it’s likely a one-game situation against either Michigan or Ohio State for a berth in the CFP.

“But, these are the rules, this is the game as it is not as I want it to be and right now all Iowa has got to do is take care of business. I think they’ve got a quarterback that is an upgrade from the quarterback play they’ve had the last couple of years, which is no small thing.

“And I think Phil Parker has that defense dialed in. I’ve been loud about this and I will continue to be. Iowa has had the second-best defense in all the sport for two consecutive years. Two consecutive years. The other one? Georgia. Georgia’s won back-to-back national championships on the strength of the defense, and the offense not getting in the defense’s way,” Young said.

Remember, Iowa surrendered just 270 yards and 13.3 points per game last season. Each of those figures ranked No. 2 nationally. Meanwhile, punter Tory Taylor averaged 45.43 yards per punt and saw 38 of his 82 punts downed inside opponents’ 20-yard line. Sophomore kicker Drew Stevens booted through 16-of-18 field goal tries.

Young elaborated on the strength of Iowa’s defense and special teams.

“I mean, I’m looking at the way that Iowa is able to score touchdowns last year and win football games, and we’re talking about pick-sixes. We’re talking about an Iowa fanbase that not only knows the punter’s name, but thinks he should be up for the damn Heisman. That’s how much they care about all three phases. That’s how good they are in special teams and on defense. You know, like the idea that you could put together a football program built around defense that doesn’t win championships doesn’t sit well with us,” Young said.

All of which gets Young to his final point: Iowa will be better offensively with McNamara running the show.

“And it really is about quarterback play. Cade McNamara was able to show he could lead Michigan to the Big Ten championship and to a College Football Playoff. Michigan fans be like, ‘Yeah, dinking and dunking.’ That’s what Iowa needs. They need a dude that’s going to manage the offense. They don’t need a gunslinger,” Young said.

.@RJ_Young drops his favorite teams that could make the CFP for the first time in 2023! 👀🏆 pic.twitter.com/0sDDT2bRcY — The Number One College Football Show (@numberoneshow) August 18, 2023

In addition to Iowa, Young featured Penn State, Texas, USC and Utah as potential first-time College Football Playoff entrants.

“I think that Iowa has it there for them. Of all of these teams, maybe they have the second cleanest route to a College Football Playoff bid,” Young said.

